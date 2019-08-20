Kittens found in Limestone Co. storm drain doused in chemicals

Athens, AL (News Courier) - Two kittens and an adult cat had to be rushed to a veterinarian after they were rescued from an Athens storm drain, covered in paint and paint thinner.
According to our media partners at the News Courier, the animals were found August 13th. A woman says four kittens and their mother were in the drain when she first found them. One of the kittens scurried away, but the other four cats were rushed to a vet. They’d suffered chemical exposure, raw spots, matted fur and peeling skin. One of the kittens passed away, but the other two and their mother are back home in a special shelter designed to let them recover in peace.
At this point, it’s unclear if the chemicals were poured on the animals intentionally or not. Lynne Hart, the Executive Director of Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful, says this points to another issue. According to the News Courier, there hasn’t been a community hazardous waste disposal day since 2008. Hart’s group has approached both the Limestone County Commission and the Athens City Council to host another one, but there’s been no progress in making it happen yet.
According to a recent survey from Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful, most people stockpile chemicals in their garage, apparently unsure what to do with them. There were also significant numbers of people who admitted throwing hazardous substances in the trash, or pouring them onto the ground or in storm drains. Hart says that’s simply not acceptable, and this incident highlights why. “They think it’s a victimless crime to put it down a storm drain or pour it down a toilet,” Hart told the News Courier "but it’s not gone and it’s causing problems.”
