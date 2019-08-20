Kittens found in Limestone Co. storm drain doused in chemicals

According to our media partners at the News Courier, the animals were found August 13th. A woman says four kittens and their mother were in the drain when she first found them. One of the kittens scurried away, but the other four cats were rushed to a vet. They’d suffered chemical exposure, raw spots, matted fur and peeling skin. One of the kittens passed away, but the other two and their mother are back home in a special shelter designed to let them recover in peace.