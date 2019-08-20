Investigators determine cause of Madison County school bus fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators have spent sever hours and now know the cause of a school bus fire at Hazel Green Elementary School.
Thankfully, no kids were on the bus, but investigators spent time Tuesday, August 20th looking for what caused the massive fire, and they say it’s electrical.
“The state department of education has a team of investigators and when there’s a problem with a school bus like we experienced here in Madison a county they respond immediately. They immediately got on the bus, took a good look at things, climbed underneath it, checked it out, and they were able to determine that it is electrical in nature,” said Madison County spokesperson Tim Hall.
Reporters at WAFF 48 were at Hazel Green Elementary School when the bus was burning and firefighters battled the rising flames.
“The bus was parked in the bus lane at Hazel Green Elementary School the bus driver had exited the bus, would have headed toward the children, another bus pulled up behind it, the driver noticed the bus was on fire,” said Hall.
The school bus was built in 2008 and passed an inspection back in June before school started.
"As far as we know, this is the first time we’ve ever lost a bus in the Madison County School system to a major fire, said Hall.
Although the bus is a total loss, Tim Hall says there are about a dozen extra buses that the Madison County School district can use, so there will be interruptions to the school district’s bus routes.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.