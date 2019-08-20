Huntsville Police Department offering pay raise if officers pass fitness test

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If officers with the Huntsville Police Department want a pay raise, they'll have to earn it, by passing a physical fitness test!
What would you do for a 2.5 percent pay raise?
Every officer with the Huntsville Police department can sign up for a fitness program. If they pass the rigorous test, they’ll then see more money added to their bank account.
“You have to do a certain amount of push-ups in a minute, you have to run an obstacle course that includes things like jumping over a 6 foot fence, crawling through a window, running across a balance beam. This obstacle course is something they did in the academy. You have to drag 165 pound dummy as well and right after that you have to run a mile and a half,” said Lt. Johnson.
Lt. Johnson says the goal goes beyond officers staying in shape for their entire careers with the Huntsville Police Department. A healthy officer is less likely to be injured, so they can do what it takes to catch suspects and get crime off the streets of Huntsville.
The pay raise incentives will start next year and every officer is eligible to participate.
“It’s the highest standard. It’s what’s required when you first enter the academy, so when you ask a 25-30 year veteran to do this, you’re asking quite a bit,” said Johnson.
The test is not, one and done. Officers will have to pass the test every six months to continue to see extra money in their bank account.
Lt. Johnson says this physical fitness test is really strict. An officer can’t just show up and think it’s a participation trophy. They’re going to have to earn their pay raise.
