Heat Advisory today with isolated thunderstorms

The humidity continues to ramp up this afternoon with a HEAT ADVISORY for most of the Tennessee Valley through 9:00 PM CDT, the heat index can reach as high as 107° at times this afternoon.
Skies will stay mostly sunny with a very light breeze, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible again this afternoon. A few clouds will linger tonight with warm lows in the lower 70s, patchy fog will be possible near bodies of water and in sheltered valleys.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase by Wednesday and will linger through the end of the week, locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the biggest concerns.
Some brief relief from the heat is in sight with weekend high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, scattered showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.
