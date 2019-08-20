Finishing touches put on new field at Milton Frank Stadium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are spending Tuesday making sure the new turf field at Milton Frank Stadium is completely ready to go for the start of the football season on Thursday.
“Coaches and players are really excited to get out here and play on the new surface," said Huntsville City Schools Athletic Coordinator Scott Stapler.
Stapler said the new field has taken about 20 days and cost a little bit more than $350,000, which Stapler said is a good price.
“We just want to make sure this is always cutting edge," Stapler said. "We feel like this is kind of a destination in North Alabama for people to come to football games on Thursday and Friday nights.”
Stapler said with the heat in the Tennessee Valley the construction crew has been working on the field in the evening to play it safe.
Same goes for the athletes and coaches getting ready for the season. Huntsville City Schools is under “Heightened Awareness” protocols on Tuesday again because of the heat.
“Our coaches are trained every year on how to recognize any heat illnesses and they give them extra breaks," Stapler said. “There is always water available and we have athletic trainers at every practice.”
The new fields first action will be on Thursday as the Huntsville Panthers play the Decatur Red Raiders.
“It’s exciting, we feel like Milton Frank is the front porch of our athletic department," Stapler said. "Everybody who’s ever been in the Huntsville City School system, whether you’ve been an athlete or not, has most likely been to this stadium to see a game.”
Don’t forget about the clear bag policy at Milton Frank stadium. Stapler said fans are not allowed to bring anything into the stadium unless it is in a clear bag.
