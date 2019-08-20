Department of Youth Services releases plan for Three Springs juveniles in its care

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The future of some of the juveniles at the Three Springs Juvenile Facility in Madison is starting to come together.
There are 51 juveniles in the facility, and 37 of them are the responsibility of the Alabama Department of Youth Services.
The DYS released a statement which breaks down where its juveniles will be going:
- Some of the juveniles have completed their time in the Three Springs facility, and will be transferred home or to a group home
- Some of the juveniles will be transferred to other DYS facilities that are medium or high risk.
Here is the full statement:
"On August 14th, the Madison City Council voted to revoke the business license for Sequel Madison and unfortunately DYS is in a position of needing to vacate the premises in Madison, Alabama. Sequel has been given 7 days to comply by the Madison City Council. DYS has been working with Sequel and our staff to plan for and successfully transition these youth. As a result of the timeline, the program itself cannot be moved. Instead, every youth in the program must be individually accommodated and relocated. This is an extremely challenging situation and we are attempting to find space to relocate each youth within seven days. Plans to relocate each youth began last Thursday. On Friday each case was staffed individually with the case managers at Sequel and the DYS service monitor. On Monday of this week we further evaluated the placement recommendations with the service monitor, the DYS screening and placement staff, educational services, and the community services clinical coordinator. Some youth were within a couple of weeks of completion and will therefore return home. Some were candidates for a step-down program and will be placed in group homes, and some will be moved to existing DYS programs at other locations—either a DYS campus or another contract facility. In order to accomplish this task, we will move one program (CAP) currently conducted at the DYS Vacca Campus to the Mt Meigs Campus and continue their treatment services in a dedicated dorm and program for them. This will allow for there to be space available for placement for youth currently residing at Sequel Madison.
We have relied on the professionalism of both the Sequel and DYS staff to transition these youth safely and with emphasis placed on their individual needs."
The department declined to give a numerical breakdown or provide the specific locations.
Here’s a breakdown of the facilities that could house the teenage juveniles:
- Mt. Meigs Campus in Montgomery (DYS operated, high security)
- Vacca Campus in Birmingham (DYS operated, high security)
- Sequel TSI in Tuskegee (same company that runs the Three Springs facility, medium risk)
- Laurel Oaks Behavioral Center in Dothan (private contractor, medium-high security)
The spokesman for DYS said the majority of the juveniles will likely end up at the Vacca Campus in Birmingham due to space and programming.
The exact timeline of the move for the DYS juveniles remains unclear.
DYS is moving juveniles from Vacca to Mt. Meigs to accommodate for the Madison juveniles.
The Department of Human Resources is responsible for the other juveniles at the facility, has not returned a request for comment on the future of the juveniles in its care.
The moves come after the Madison City Council revoked the business license of the Three Springs facility, requiring the business to cease operations by Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.