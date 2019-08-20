Department of Youth Services releases plan for Three Springs juveniles in its care

"On August 14th, the Madison City Council voted to revoke the business license for Sequel Madison and unfortunately DYS is in a position of needing to vacate the premises in Madison, Alabama. Sequel has been given 7 days to comply by the Madison City Council. DYS has been working with Sequel and our staff to plan for and successfully transition these youth. As a result of the timeline, the program itself cannot be moved. Instead, every youth in the program must be individually accommodated and relocated. This is an extremely challenging situation and we are attempting to find space to relocate each youth within seven days. Plans to relocate each youth began last Thursday. On Friday each case was staffed individually with the case managers at Sequel and the DYS service monitor. On Monday of this week we further evaluated the placement recommendations with the service monitor, the DYS screening and placement staff, educational services, and the community services clinical coordinator. Some youth were within a couple of weeks of completion and will therefore return home. Some were candidates for a step-down program and will be placed in group homes, and some will be moved to existing DYS programs at other locations—either a DYS campus or another contract facility. In order to accomplish this task, we will move one program (CAP) currently conducted at the DYS Vacca Campus to the Mt Meigs Campus and continue their treatment services in a dedicated dorm and program for them. This will allow for there to be space available for placement for youth currently residing at Sequel Madison.