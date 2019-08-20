Decatur police seek witnesses in hit and run

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - It’s been more than nine months since Ricardo Brown was hit and killed on 12th Avenue in Decatur.
Police are saying they’ve not given up on this case, and they still need your help.
Brown was hit in the early morning hours of October 28 near 12th Avenue and 3rd Street.
Police say a white or pearl colored car slammed into Brown, and the driver took off.
They’re asking anyone who owns a body shop to check records for a car like that, that had front end damage repaired since that time.
And if you know anything, or saw anything, now is the time to come forward.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.