Covering our schools: Communicating with your child’s teacher

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Now that kids have been back in school for a couple of weeks, everyone is starting to settle into the regular school year routine. The first couple of tests are being graded and some of the first problems may be popping up. Communication between teachers, parents and students is critical at this time.
So what should you do as a parent if your teacher isn’t responding to you? What if you’ve got another teacher who won’t stop communicating, and you’re being overwhelmed by messages you don’t need?
Elizabeth Fleming with The Schools Foundation sat down with us to talk about these issues. The biggest thing is recognizing how a teacher prefers to communicate. Some use apps, some use texts, others prefer emails. “Pay attention to those cues. Think about it. One teacher with 30 students or 200 students it’s time consuming, but from there, it’s your turn to advocate for your child." Fleming told us.
When it comes to parents who might feel overwhelmed by too many apps, texts lists or email chains, Fleming says the best solution is the old-school one. “There is nothing wrong with getting the phone and making that quick call. You don’t want to let the problems build on themselves.”
