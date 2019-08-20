Another very hot day today with afternoon storms

Yesterday was the first time that we had a high temperature hit 100-degrees in Huntsville since July of 2016, more than 1,000 days ago. We won’t make it that high today, but we will be back into the mid-90s out there this afternoon with feels like temperatures at or above 100-degrees, possibly as high as 105-degrees. Humidity will be slightly higher out there today than yesterday. We do have a Heat Advisory which will be in effect for much of the Tennessee Valley this afternoon and evening. There will also be plenty of sunshine today, but also we have a chance at an afternoon or evening storm across the Valley.