Another very hot day today with afternoon storms

HUNTSVILLE, AL WAFF) - Happy Tuesday! We are dealing with another very warm and muggy start to the day and it will be with us all week long.
Yesterday was the first time that we had a high temperature hit 100-degrees in Huntsville since July of 2016, more than 1,000 days ago.
We won’t make it that high today, but we will be back into the mid-90s out there this afternoon with feels like temperatures at or above 100-degrees, possibly as high as 105-degrees.
Humidity will be slightly higher out there today than yesterday. We do have a Heat Advisory which will be in effect for much of the Tennessee Valley this afternoon and evening.
There will also be plenty of sunshine today, but also we have a chance at an afternoon or evening storm across the Valley.
Wednesday will be the last of the very hot days this week with air temperatures back into the mid 90s. Skies will stay sunny for much of the day, but humidity will be quite high once again.
Feels like temperatures will be back into the 100s. There could be a few isolated storms out there again Wednesday, but it is Thursday and Friday that should bring us better storm chances. From there we will see some cooler weather as we move into next week.
