Woman charged with aggravated child abuse in court this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -
Ashley Catron, the mother charged with aggravated child abuse, is scheduled to be in Madison County court this week.
Catron has a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
She and Frederick Frink are charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse. Last month, Huntsville police found a 3-year-old boy unresponsive in the couples Maple Ridge Boulevard home. The boy died. His 4-year-old brother was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Prosecutors say the parents were not feeding their children.
Investigators are working with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office on filing additional charges.
