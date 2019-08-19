Research Park Boulevard construction project begins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Drivers on Research Park Blvd. might see construction along the road for the foreseeable future.
The project will widen Research Park Blvd. between Old Madison Pike and US Hwy. 72 from two lanes each direction to three.
All four lanes of that stretch of Research Park Blvd. will stay open during the construction, Huntsville city officials say construction will be done in about a year.
The project will cost a total of $23.5 million and also includes a new bridge at Old Madison Pike and new ramps at Bradford Dr. and MidCity Dr.
Bridge replacement at Old Madison Pike will begin in January 2020 and end in the middle of 2021. One lane going each direction will remain open during the construction.
