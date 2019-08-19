More heat, humidity, scattered rain chances

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will begin to wind down after sunset this evening. A few clouds will linger tonight with warm lows in the lower 70s. Patchy fog will be possible near bodies of water and in sheltered valleys.
Tuesday will be hot and humid again with the heat index staying in the lower 100s. Spotty showers can develop into the afternoon during peak daytime heating.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase by Wednesday and will linger through the end of the week. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the biggest concerns. Some brief relief from the heat is in sight with weekend high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.
