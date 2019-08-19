Huntsville’s Dave & Buster’s opens for business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new place to play in Huntsville. Dave & Buster’s opened its doors at MidCity on Monday.
The 26,000 square foot location can hold up to 1,300 customers. And it employs 240 people.
If you’ve never been to Dave & Buster’s, it’s part restaurant, part arcade, part sports bar, and a whole lot of other things. It has throwback games and new ones.
The store’s general manager, Eric Drescher, says he’s excited to be in MidCity.
“Huntsville is one of the fastest-growing cities in Alabama, so we’re excited to be in Huntsville and even more excited to be in MidCity because we know MidCity is the future of Huntsville in reference to recreation, entertainment, shopping, retail. So what a great area, and to be a leader coming into the market, we’re beyond excited,” said Drescher.
