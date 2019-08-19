Huntsville shelter pets need good homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -
About 15 dogs and cats come into the Huntsville Animal Shelter each day. It is emotionally challenging for these animals to be housed in the shelter, and Animal Services volunteers are working hard to find them loving families.
There is always something special about each of shelter pet, and volunteers want you to give them a chance to join your family. To help entice adoptions throughout the month of August, fees will be waived for dogs and cats housed at the shelter for more than 10 days. Restrictions may apply with some pets.
All adoptions include vaccinations, microchip for pet identification, spay or neuter surgery to prevent pet overpopulation, rabies and license tags, deworming for parasites, and a free bag of dry pet food.
The shelter is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are located at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.