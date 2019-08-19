Huntsville race car champion’s victory cut short after grandpa suffers heart attack

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - What should have been a night of celebration at the Huntsville Speedway has turned into a several night stay at Huntsville Hospital.
Jaxon Bishop is only 18 years old, but he's already racing at the Huntsville Speedway.
After he crossed the checkered flag, he saw his grandpa Jackie Bishop, on the ground getting medical attention.
Jaxson started the race in the back of the pack, but we was able to work his way up to the front and he never looked behind.
After every victory lap, it’s become a family tradition to take a photo with him hoisting the trophy next to his dad and grandfather, but this weekend, they never had the chance to take the victory photo.
"Actually when I got out of the car I heard someone yell, then I saw my dad takeoff and then after my dad took off, I went after him and I saw it all happening up there. They did compressions and got him back going up there and they put him back in the ambulance. They carried him to Huntsville hospital and when he got there, he was really responsive to all of us. He even talked to me about the race. He was more upset he couldn't get his picture taken than anything else," said Bishop.
Jaxon visited his Grandpa, on Monday, August, 19th in the hospital. We’re told he’s in stable condition.
As for Jaxon, his next race will be Saturday, August 24th in Illinois. In 2 weeks, he’ll be back behind the wheel of his race car here at the Huntsville Speedway, and he hopes his grandpa will be in the stands.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.