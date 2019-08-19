Hot and humid week ahead with daily storm chances

Humidity this morning could lead to a few areas of patchy fog, but otherwise we should see mostly clear skies to start the day today. The will be plenty of sunshine through the middle of the day today and that will help warm those temperatures quickly. Highs today will be back into the mid-90s across the Tennessee Valley, but feels like temperatures will climb back above 100-degrees. Humidity today will continue to stay high and it will stay that way all week long. We will have a few isolated showers and storms out there this afternoon, but nothing widespread.