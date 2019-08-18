Sequel: 7 escapees from Owens Cross Roads facility in last 18 months

At Sequel TSI Owens, our highest priority is the health, safety and well-being of the students in our care. In the past 18 months, we have had four reports involving a total of seven students who improperly left our campus. In every case, we work closely with the Owens Cross Roads police to return the students without incident as quickly as possible. We are grateful for the department’s support and remain committed to ensuring all our students receive the care and help they need to live productive, fulfilling lives.