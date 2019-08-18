Nick Saban after Tide’s Scrimmage: “No one is 100% right now”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide wrapped up their second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Tide head coach Nick Saban said several player made strides from the first scrimmage, but there were too many missed tackles, and mistakes.
“We’re not where we want to be. Too many missed tackles. We weren’t aggressive enough,” Saban said. The Tide played the first 55 plays like a game, including coaches having their headsets on.
Saban said several players did not scrimmage Saturday due to injuries. “Four guys on the front seven on defense did not scrimmage today that we would consider starters,” Saban added. Saban also said running back Jerome Ford suffered a sprained ankle during the scrimmage and could be out a week.
Alabama will take Sunday off and resume practice Monday night. “It’s a work in progress and our focus is still on improvement,” said Saban.
Alabama opens the season in Atlanta against Duke on August 31st.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.