Muscle Shoals rock concert to benifit local charities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Calling all rock 'n’ roll fans!
On Friday, August 23, get ready to rock out at “Muscle Shoals Meets the Stones,” a concert featuring local musicians who will perform covers of some of your favorite Rolling Stones hits. The best part - proceeds will benefit local charities.
The money raised through ticket sales will help out “Room in the Inn," a local homeless shelter, as well as “The Healing Place,” a non-profit agency that provides grief support to children who have lost loved ones.
The event will take place at 7pm at The Princess Theatre in Decatur. Tickets can be purchased here: princesstheatre.org
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.