Hot end to the weekend

Winds will be southerly today, and moisture will rise over the next few days.
Plentiful sunshine will grace the sky, and will quickly warm temperatures up through the day. Today will be another hot day. Highs will be in the upper 90s, and feel like temperatures will be around 100 degrees or higher.
Rain chances return this week. The southerly flow will bring an increase in dew points, and the usual summertime muggy air will be in place tomorrow. A few showers will bubble around peak heating hours. A cold front is expected to bring more unsettled weather toward the end of the workweek.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.