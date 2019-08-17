Warm & clear evening with a sunny and hot Sunday

Fair skies remain in place overnight with abnormally dry conditions for mid-August, lows will be warm in the low 70s.
Sunday will be another sunny day with highs temps in the mid to upper 90s, the heat index will top out around 102ۢ° in the afternoon.
The work week will start off more humid with highs staying in the middle 90s, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.
The rest of the week will be mainly dry with things staying humid, highs will stay in the low to mid 90s.
