Volunteer fire department needs donations to build new station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -
The Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department has an urgent need for donations.
That’s because of a local population explosion.
More than 1,000 new homes are under construction in Meridianville in Madison County.
That will translate into a 65 to 75 percent population increase.
The volunteer fire department needs to add a fire truck and a second fire station but it needs donations to make that happen.
The department is also adding to its ranks and accepting applications for new members including some who wouldn’t even have to suit up.
“We have the public education section to where we go and do daycare events, show and tell with the kids, interacting with the community in that way. That may not be someone’s forte that some of our members may not excel at and that’s a great asset to have in the department,” said Meridianville Volunteer Fire Chief Brandon Burgess.
For those who do want to volunteer to fight fires, benefits include classes that can lead to state certification as a firefighter.
That’s also true for EMT’s.
Also, a new law offers a tax break to those who stay certified and active members of the department for two y ears.
