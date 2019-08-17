Swimmers come to Huntsville for Paralympics clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some younger athletes learned an important lesson in Huntsville. If you put your mind to it, you can do anything!
That's one of the messages athletes, parents and coaches learned during the Paralympics Introduction Clinic at the Huntsville Aquatics Center.
If you or your child have a dream of becoming one of the world’s best swimmers, if you work hard enough you can achieve success regardless of your limitations or disabilities.
Instructors with the U.S. Paralympics travel the country teaching people at all skill levels.
"Find ways to show them that they can do this and find ways to adapt things and work with what they have to work with, no different than any athlete with an injury, you find a way to work around it with what they have to work with," said instructor Peggy Ewald.
Ewald says it’s important to know U.S. Paralympics is the equivalent of the U.S. Olympics and these athletes deserve the same recognition.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.