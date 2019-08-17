Suspect arrested during chase with DeKalb County Authorities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -
Dekalb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man driving a Winnebago after a chase on County Road 732 near Ider.
Deputies arrested Billy Blake late Friday night. They say he was wanted on several warrants.
According to the departments Facebook page, Blake previously broke in Henager School and several churches.
He also had led deputies in both Jackson and DeKalb Counties on multiple chases.
Deputies tell WAFF-48 News that Blake faces a number of charges.
