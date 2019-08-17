9PMRoutine: Nightly social media initiative to curb car break-ins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Are your car doors actually locked? For most drivers, locking your doors is such a habit it has become an afterthought. Law enforcement officers across Alabama are now pushing a social media campaign to ensure you remember.
It’s called the #9PMRoutine, a nightly checklist for motorists.
Depending on your nightly routine, officers reminding you to follow these steps.
- Remove guns from vehicle
- Remove valuables from vehicle
- Remove keys from vehicle
- Lock doors
Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it’s meant to be a simple but fun reminder that works to keep you safe and your valuables secure.
