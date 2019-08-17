#9PMRoutine: Nightly social media initiative to curb car break-ins

By McKinley Strother | August 16, 2019 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 9:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Are your car doors actually locked? For most drivers, locking your doors is such a habit it has become an afterthought. Law enforcement officers across Alabama are now pushing a social media campaign to ensure you remember.

It’s called the #9PMRoutine, a nightly checklist for motorists.

Depending on your nightly routine, officers reminding you to follow these steps.

  1. Remove guns from vehicle
  2. Remove valuables from vehicle
  3. Remove keys from vehicle
  4. Lock doors

Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it’s meant to be a simple but fun reminder that works to keep you safe and your valuables secure.

