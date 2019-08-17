Morgan County inmates offered hepatitis A vaccinations to prevent outbreak

“Hepatitis A is preventable with a vaccine and good hand hygiene. It’ll cause you to be extremely ill for three to four months, sort of like flu-like symptoms. It’s very important for you to get a hepatitis A vaccine. The inmates are part of the high-risk categories. People that have been recently incarcerated, the homeless, drug users, are at high risk for getting this disease, so we are trying to get in front of it,” said Michael Glenn with the Alabama Department of Public Health.