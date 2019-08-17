Heating up this weekend

HOT will be the word for this weekend. The sunshine will stick around through the weekend, and the humidity will make a comeback as turn southerly.
High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s, and Saturday's heat index (feels-like temperature) will be near 100 degrees. Sunday will have more humidity, which means the heat index will be more of a factor. Sunday could feel like 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory could be issued with this oppressive heat.
Make sure to practice heat safety this weekend. Stay hydrated! The shade is your friend. Do not leave anything or anyone you love inside of a hot car.
There will be little to no relief from the heat in the form of rain. Showers could be possible Sunday afternoon with the return of higher dew points, but the chance is small. Better chances for showers and storms come during the upcoming work week.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.