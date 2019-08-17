Clear the shelters big success in Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -
A lot of people made a new friend for life today.
Three local animal shelters participated in the national “Clear The Shelters” drive. Nationwide, the drive has saved the lives of more than a quarter million animals over the past five years.
This week, scores of animals were saved in the Tennessee Valley.
Decatur Animal Services adopted 20 pets since Wednesday.
Florence/Lauderdale County Animal Shelter adopted out 32 pets and Huntsville Animal Services found homes for 112 pets this week, including 14 on Saturday.
