Clear the shelters big success in Tennessee Valley

Several local animal shelters are participating in the national Clear the Shelters animal adoption effort.
August 17, 2019 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 4:40 PM

A lot of people made a new friend for life today.

Three local animal shelters participated in the national “Clear The Shelters” drive. Nationwide, the drive has saved the lives of more than a quarter million animals over the past five years.

This week, scores of animals were saved in the Tennessee Valley.

Decatur Animal Services adopted 20 pets since Wednesday.

Florence/Lauderdale County Animal Shelter adopted out 32 pets and Huntsville Animal Services found homes for 112 pets this week, including 14 on Saturday.

