Tip line pinpoints Madison student who made school threat

“Immediately before dismissal today we were made aware of a post that was made on social media that has caused a safety concern at James Clemens High School. We take all posts of this nature very seriously. The post stated, ‘Don’t come to school tomorrow.’ We are working closely with our safety director and the Madison City Police Department on this matter. An active investigation is currently underway to ensure the safety of our students and staff. The student who made this post has been identified, parents have been notified and are cooperative, and that student will not be on campus tomorrow," said Brian Clayton, principal of James Clemens High School “As a precautionary measure we have also put in place several safeguards which will include an additional law enforcement presence on our campus tomorrow. We will keep our school community posted of any further developments.”