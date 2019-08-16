Tip line pinpoints Madison student who made school threat

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One student won’t be returning to school after making an online threat toward James Clemens High School.
School district spokesman John Peck said after the threat, the Text to Protect tip line was used, and officials quickly pinpointed the student.
Peck said the situation was resolved quickly and parents were notified.
“Immediately before dismissal today we were made aware of a post that was made on social media that has caused a safety concern at James Clemens High School. We take all posts of this nature very seriously. The post stated, ‘Don’t come to school tomorrow.’ We are working closely with our safety director and the Madison City Police Department on this matter. An active investigation is currently underway to ensure the safety of our students and staff. The student who made this post has been identified, parents have been notified and are cooperative, and that student will not be on campus tomorrow," said Brian Clayton, principal of James Clemens High School “As a precautionary measure we have also put in place several safeguards which will include an additional law enforcement presence on our campus tomorrow. We will keep our school community posted of any further developments.”
Text to Protect was established in 2010 when Todd Brown was shot and killed by a classmate in the hallway of Discovery Middle School.
