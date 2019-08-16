Second person dies after shooting near Alabama State University

2 dead after shooting near Alabama State University
By WSFA Staff | August 15, 2019 at 8:06 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 10:44 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead Thursday as a result of a shooting that happened near the campus of Alabama State University.

Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams says five people were shot in the area of the 800 block of N. University Boulevard. One died at the scene, another at a local hospital, while two others remain with life-threatening injuries and one with non life-threatening injuries.

Alabama State President Quinton Ross Jr., in a statement shared with ASU faculty and staff, says the shooting is unrelated to the university but that it happened at a business near campus. His full statement is below:

Good evening Hornet family. You may have heard that there was a shooting near the ASU campus this evening. Alabama State University Police and officers with the Montgomery Police Department were on the scene as quickly as possible to ensure the safety of ASU students. We have been assured that this shooting incident did not actually occur on campus but at a nearby business. University officials are still working with the Montgomery Police Department to determine the details of this incident., Our prayers are with the families and friends of those who were victims in this shooting.”
Alabama State University President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.

The shooting is still under investigation. Check back for updates.

