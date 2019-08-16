Second person dies after shooting near Alabama State University

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead Thursday as a result of a shooting that happened near the campus of Alabama State University.
Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams says five people were shot in the area of the 800 block of N. University Boulevard. One died at the scene, another at a local hospital, while two others remain with life-threatening injuries and one with non life-threatening injuries.
Alabama State President Quinton Ross Jr., in a statement shared with ASU faculty and staff, says the shooting is unrelated to the university but that it happened at a business near campus. His full statement is below:
The shooting is still under investigation. Check back for updates.
