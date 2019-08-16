Round bank building is coming down in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - A recognizable bank building in Muscle Shoals is being torn down from the corner of Woodward and Avalon Avenues to make way for a new branch of Listerhill Credit Union.
Our partners at the Times Daily tell us that equipment has been moved onto the site of the “Round Bank” building.
Mayor David Bradford said demolition should begin soon. The building most recently housed Family Security Credit Union.
Construction on the new branch is expected to start next month and the project should be completed by the summer 2020.
Read more at Times Daily.
