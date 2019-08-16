Rats & gnats: Your August 16th, 2019 Kitchen Cops report

The Conoco on Pulaski and Stringfield has the lowest score in Madison County. The Kitchen Cops found flies and gnats in the kitchen, along with dirty ice machines and issues with the hot water. The insects and hot water problems were fixed before a followup inspection, but the ice machine was not. Elsewhere, Hopper’s Bar & Grill on University Drive earns a 78 because of a half dozen foods at the wrong temperature. Wendy’s at South Parkway and Bob Wallace gets an an 83 due to broken equipment and dirty drink nozzles. And Top Golf at Mid-City had foods at the wrong temperature and a dirty utensils. It gets an 86.