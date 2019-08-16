Questions surround shooting death of 19-year-old college student in Talladega by off-duty officer

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Questions still surround the shooting death of a 19-year-old college student in Talladega, at the hands of an off-duty Lincoln Police officer.
Friends of 19-year-old Javaon Ousley, who didn't want us to reveal their identities, stood on the basketball court Thursday where their friend was shot and killed earlier in the week.
"He was a cool dude. We grew up playing basketball court right here. He was going to school..working, staying out of the way,” Javaon’s friend said.
Around two in the afternoon Tuesday, Talladega County investigators say a male Lincoln police officer shot and killed Ousley behind Knoxville homes after being involved in a Facebook marketplace transaction, but little details are being released about what led up to the shooting. Ousley’s family and friends believe they are being kept in the dark about what happened.
"I would just like to say that it’s just another young life lost. And we just want to know what happened,” Janice Ousley, Javaon’s grandmother said.
Wednesday, dozens of people marched in and around Talladega City hall calling for justice for Javaon. Javaon was in his second year at Alabama A&M. His friends say he was trying to make something of himself.
"He the only one of the family that went to school and they just lost that by somebody who is supposed to protect and serve us. We don’t feel protected out here,” Javaon’s friend added.
There was a planned protest Thursday at Lincoln City hall, but no one showed up. A handful of Lincoln Police officers and sheriff’s deputies were in hand just in case.
Ousley’s family wants state investigators to take over the case. Wednesday, the Lincoln Police department put out a press release but failed to mention the off-duty officer shot and killed Ousley only saying the officer was injured by a gunshot wound to the arm and is going to be okay.
We’ve learned there will be a balloon release for Ousley on Monday at 6pm at the Knoxville Homes basketball court, where the shooting happened. Javaon would have turned 20 next week.
