NASA leaders, astronauts tour Arab High School

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Some special guest visited Arab High School and met with students in the robotics club.
Astronaut Ricky Arnold spent more than seven months on board the international space station. Arnold says it’s important kids start learning about science and technology at a young age.
“I’ve been a NASA astronaut since 2004. I flew on the space shuttle discovery in 2009 to go help finish the construction of the international space station and last year I had the opportunity to go live and work on the international space station for 197 days,” said Arnold.
During the assembly, Arnold showed some of the students videos of him and his crew members on board the ISS. The students also had the opportunity to show Arnold some of the cool projects they’ve worked on in the classroom including building robots and a rover that competed in the NASA Rover Challenge.
“Watching the next generation prepare for their lives is one of the great joys and privileges of this job,” said Arnold.
Students say thanks to their experiences in the classroom they know which career they want to pursue.
“After I graduate, I plan on going to Wallace for machining, like I’m doing now. I plan on staying there for about 2 years and then probably get a job back in Arab,” said senior student Hunter Whisenant.
One of Arnold’s main goals of visiting high schools like the one is to encourage students to continue learning about science and technology so maybe one day they to can visit the international space station as an astronaut.
