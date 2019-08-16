Moulton man accused of beating elderly man with pipe

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton man is facing multiple charges, accused of beating an elderly man with a pipe during an argument.
Authorities took 24-year-old David Waldrop Jr. into custody on Tuesday after a two-day search.
The search started after Waldrop got into an altercation on Sunday, when he reportedly beat the man with a pipe before leaving the scene.
Waldrop was found during a traffic stop at the intersection Highway 33 and Highway 157, hiding in the floorboard of a vehicle.
Police say they received about 10 tips from citizens as they searched for Waldrop.
Waldrop is facing multiple charges, including elderly abuse and domestic violence. He remains in the Lawrence County Jail on bond revocation from a 2018 burglary charge. In 2018, Waldrop had been placed in a community corrections program following a second-degree rape charge.
