Marshall Space Flight Center taking lead on next manned lunar lander

“Think of a small space station in orbit around the moon, a reusable command service module that will be in orbit around the moon for 15 years at least. Minimum, it’s designed for 15 years. Once they’re on that gateway they’re going to transfer into what we’re here to announce today: a landing system that will take the next man and the first woman to the south pole of the moon within five years and that’s what we’re doing here ta NASA today. That landing system is going to be led out of Marshall Space Flight Center right here in Huntsville, Alabama," Bridenstine said at Friday’s announcement in Huntsville.