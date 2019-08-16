Man in custody after trying to escape Jackson County patrol car

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County deputies say a man went to incredible lengths to try to escape on Thursday night.
Investigators were responding to calls of a suspicious person going door to door in Dutton. They found 27 year old Ricky Traylor nearby and stopped him to talk. They soon realized Traylor was wanted on warrants out of Dade County, Georgia and slapped handcuffs on him.
After Traylor was loaded into a patrol car, deputies say he wiggled his body to get his hands in front of him, rolled down a window, then climbed on the roof of the moving car. The deputies stopped the car to try to shake Traylor off, then tased him when he reportedly tried to get away.
Traylor is in the Jackson County jail facing numerous charges including DUI, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and attempting to flee police.
