License plate tag fee coming for Marshall County drivers, paying for county school SROs

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting in January 2020, drivers in Marshall County will be charged a $12 license plate fee. The money will pay for 14 school resource officers for the county schools.
At the regular commission meeting this week, the measure was passed which doubles the current number of SRO’s in the county.
Currently, there are 14 Marshall County Schools campuses but only 8 SROs.
The County needs roughly $1 million to get the ball rolling, according to Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.
There are approximately 52,000 eligible tags in the unincorporated portions of the County. At $12 per tag, this fee is expected to bring in around $624,000.
Hutcheson explains this leaves the commission with $10,000-$15,000 for salaries. In the first year, they will also have to dish out money for supplies, uniforms and cars. That bill totals $250,000-$300,000.
The money will come from the general fund. “We have the money to set this up, yes. Otherwise, I wouldn’t been very opposed to this because I want to I want to do this correctly," explained Hutcheson on County preparation.
“We’ve got five kids together and would rather have a police officer in the school as opposed to not paying the tax fee," said one county resident.
The fee will go into effect January 2020.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.