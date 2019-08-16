Huntsville police address Walmart shooting threat

“Huntsville Police is aware of several concerning posts on the FB platform regarding a vague threat at ‘Wal-Marts’ in our area. Some posts go as far to say an arrest has been made in connection to these threats. This is not true for our jurisdiction and there has been no arrest or verifiable threat. Our NAMACC (North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center) and its Investigators have been following all social media platforms to verify any possible threats since the incident in El Paso TX. We have also stepped up patrols in area Wal-Marts and reached out to federal authorities who are also assisting in watching social media platforms and specific profiles for any real and specific threat. At this time there is no evidence of any such verifiable threat. If anyone has knowledge of a real and specific threat please reach out to us at 256-722-7100.”