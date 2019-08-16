Homicide survivors to hold new anti-violence 5K in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group in Huntsville has a new way to help raise awareness about crime prevention in the community with a 5K.
The Homicide Survivors Program and the Jarrod M Lockett Foundation will host the inaugural 5K Run Against Violence on Nov. 16 in downtown Huntsville. They hope to raise awareness of crime in the community, crime prevention and bring the community together through educational efforts.
There will be local mental health agencies with informational booths as well as local police departments to provide information to the community.
Visit their Facebook page for more information.
Justin Lockett created the Jarrod M Lockett Foundation following the murder of his younger brother.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.