Help ‘Clear the Shelters’ in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several local animal shelters are participating in the national Clear the Shelters animal adoption effort.
Huntsville Animal Services is offering free adoptions for most dogs and cats. The shelter’s promotion began Monday and continues through Saturday. Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. Friday hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Decatur Animal Services is offering discount adoptions through Wednesday, Aug. 21. Large breed dogs and cats are 50 percent off while kittens, puppies, and small-breed dogs are 25 percent off. Decatur Animal Services is located at Wilson Morgan Park on Beltline Road. Friday hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday hours: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is offering discount adoptions on Saturday, Aug. 17 only. Adoptions are discounted by $25 for all animals, but some older dogs and cats can be adopted for free. Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is located at 702 E. College St. in Florence. Friday hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Marshall County’s Animal Shelter will also host adoption events at the Albertville PetSmart. Those will be held from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Adoption fees for dogs and cats are $85.
