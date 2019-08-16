Help ‘Clear the Shelters’ in north Alabama

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is offering discount adoptions on Saturday, Aug. 17 only. Adoptions are discounted by $25 for all animals, but some older dogs and cats can be adopted for free. Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is located at 702 E. College St. in Florence. Friday hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.