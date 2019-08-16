Heating up this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This weekend will be mostly quiet. The wind direction will shift southerly again, pushing in moisture back into the area.
The heat index will be in the triple digits. Saturday and Sunday will feel hot with heat index values around 101-105 degrees.
Sunday could bring some relief with a few showers, but chances are slim so not everyone will get lucky and get rain. Sunday could feel heat close to heat advisory criteria, so continue to check-in for the latest.
Heat remains through the next work week. Rain chances are small and heat is high. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s.
