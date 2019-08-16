Florence church sanctuary needs repairs after tree falls during storm

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The oldest church in Florence is in need of some repairs this morning.
Pictures from our partners at the Times Daily show the damage done at First Presybterian Church as a result of Tuesday night’s storms. The storms caused a tree to topple onto the historic church which dates back to 1818
Church leaders say the damage was mostly contained to the sanctuary.
The good news, worship will continue at the church in the fellowship hall until those repairs are made to the sanctuary.
Read more at Times Daily.
