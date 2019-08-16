Drier air settles in today, hot and muggy weekend

It has been a beautiful day so far in the Tennessee Valley! The drier air has filtered in, and sunshine is abundant. The heat will be cranking up further into the afternoon Highs will be in the lower 90s.
This weekend will be mostly quiet. The wind direction will shift southerly, pushing in gulf moisture back into the area. The heat index will be in the triple digits again. Saturday and Sunday will feel hot with heat index values around 101-105 degrees. Sunday could bring some relief with a few showers, but chances are slim so not everyone will get lucky and get rain.
Heat remains through the next work week. Rain chances are small and heat is high. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s.
