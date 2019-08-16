Council considers benefits of purchasing used aerial truck for Moulton Fire Dept.

MOULTON, AL (WAFF) - The Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly is working to buy the city an aerial fire truck.
For the past 10 years he’s been working to get a FEMA grant for the aerial truck, with no luck.
This all comes in the wake of an April fire in Downtown Moulton that destroyed several buildings.
According to our partners at the Moulton Advertiser, Jolly is investigating multiple options including, buying new and trading vehicles.
The only problem is the traded vehicle which is more than 20 years old would come without a warranty.
You can read more on this story at the Moulton Advertiser.
