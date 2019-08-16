Cooler start today! Heat and humidity back through the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday! It is the coolest morning we have seen for most of us since July 25th or 26th.
A cooler start today all because of the lower humidity, but as we move into the afternoon the heat will be back. High temperatures today are likely to climb back above 90-degrees.
Highs will range from 91 to 95 degrees across the Valley today, but humidity should stay low so it won’t be terribly uncomfortable.
High pressure set up overhead should keep us clear, but as we move into the weekend that will change slightly.
Saturday will be even hotter with the mid to upper 90s, but humidity still won’t be terrible. However, it will still feel like 100-degrees in some spots with the heat index.
Sunshine for Saturday and most of Sunday, but there is a chance of storms for Sunday afternoon for those south of the Tennessee River.
Day by day the humidity will increase and that could lead to some heat index values back near 105° by Sunday afternoon.
