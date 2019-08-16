Alabama and Tennessee patrol officers work together to reduce impaired driving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re planning to drive on Huntsville Highway later this evening, be prepared to get stopped.
Tonight, starting at 8pm, patrol officers from both Alabama and Tennessee will join together to launch “Hands Across the Border," a sobriety checkpoint to help keep drunk drivers off the road.
“There’s several thousand people killed in both states every year due to impaired driving,” says Lincoln County Lieutenant Jeff Bradford.
As a way to combat this, all cars on Highway 231/431 will be funneled into one lane. Tennessee officers will check cars going southbound into Alabama, and Alabama officers will check cars going northbound into Tennessee.
Drunk driving isn’t the only violation officers will be on the lookout for. If you have your phone in your hand when passing through, be prepared to get a ticket.
The bigger mission behind all this - keep people safe and remind everyone that the law enforcement agencies in both Alabama and Tennessee work together as a team.
“The line is an imaginary line," says Bradford. "We work well with Sheriff Turner in Madison County and our friends down there, and we help each other out.”
