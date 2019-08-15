Unmanned aircraft symposium at U.S. Space & Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some of the newest technology to keep members of the military safe is on display at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
There are more than 50 booths on display at the Davidson Center with companies from around the world showing off the latest in unmanned aircraft systems.
“Home for us is Paris France, but we are a really good NATO ally of the U.S. Army and the U.S. in general,” said Laurent Rouchon.
Rouchon works for a company that has created hi-tech drones with infrared technology and he hopes U.S. Army representatives will want to buy the drones.
“In my portfolio alone I get a budget of about $1.5 billion a year to spend on capabilities for our soldiers. So Huntsville is a powerhouse in this industry. The leaders are here, the program office is here at Redstone Arsenal,” said Col. Scott Anderson.
With so much money to spend, employees for dozens of companies are in the Rocket City showcasing everything from big unmanned aircrafts with cameras that soar above the clouds to small drones.
Congressman Robert Aderholt is also at the symposium and he says this event confirms Huntsville and all of the Tennessee Valley is in the forefront of U.S. defense.
“That’s why I’m happy to be here, to support companies that are bringing in industry that are trying to grow and look to bring their companies here to north Alabama. Not just Huntsville, but all over north Alabama,” said Aderholt.
Employees with all of the companies in attendance say their technology would be great for the military, and the Army is their main target, but some of the drones are already changing the way members of law enforcement, and construction companies do business.
