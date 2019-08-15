Sunny & seasonable today, heat making a comeback this weekend

We are waking up to temperatures into the upper 60s for much of the Valley with a few spots in the low 70s. Humidity is low this morning, but we could still have a few spots of patchy fog so that could impact your ride to work. As we go through the day today it should stay dry and sunny and temperatures will climb right near 90-degrees. Temperatures this afternoon will stay right around normal today, but there will be very little humidity, at least compared to the rest of this week, so there shouldn’t be much of a heat index.